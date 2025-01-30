Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) VP Sells $27,081.00 in Stock

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) VP John Gyurci sold 1,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $27,081.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,618 shares in the company, valued at $197,506. The trade was a 12.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

John Gyurci also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 27th, John Gyurci sold 27,482 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $469,667.38.

On Wednesday, January 22nd, John Gyurci sold 6,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total value of $102,780.00.

On Friday, January 10th, John Gyurci sold 1,008 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $16,027.20.

On Friday, January 3rd, John Gyurci sold 373 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total transaction of $5,274.22.

On Thursday, December 12th, John Gyurci sold 40,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $624,400.00.

NASDAQ SNCY opened at $16.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.97. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.22 and a 12-month high of $17.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $893.10 million, a PE ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $249.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Sun Country Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SNCY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sun Country Airlines by 76.9% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 7.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 83,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 4,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,782 shares during the period.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

