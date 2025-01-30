Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Short Interest Down 50.9% in January

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, a decline of 50.9% from the December 31st total of 68,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 387,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Stock Up 0.5 %

SVNLY traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $5.58. The company had a trading volume of 197,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,235. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $6.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.08.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Company Profile

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, the Netherlands, the United States, Luxembourg, Finland, and Poland. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and payment and reconciliation services, as well as foreign exchange rate services.

