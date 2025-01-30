Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Short Interest Down 50.9% in January

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, a decline of 50.9% from the December 31st total of 68,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 387,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Stock Up 0.5 %
SVNLY traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $5.58. The company had a trading volume of 197,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,235. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $6.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.08.
Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Company Profile
