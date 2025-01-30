Swedbank AB Acquires 1,373 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $40,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,818 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Tamar Securities LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 3.4% during the third quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 48,753 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 17,272 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $360.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $90.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $282.09 and a 12-month high of $400.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $360.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $363.06.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 2,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.63, for a total transaction of $971,185.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,396,349.27. The trade was a 28.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 15,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total value of $6,275,198.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,621,253.60. This represents a 35.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SHW. Berenberg Bank raised Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $321.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. UBS Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $435.00 to $408.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.65.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

