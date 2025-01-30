Swedbank AB Boosts Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 62.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 364,021 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 140,589 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned about 0.06% of EOG Resources worth $44,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Insight Inv LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% during the third quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Cape ANN Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.9% during the third quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 8,679 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.6% during the third quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,921 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 928 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $130.23 on Thursday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.94 and a twelve month high of $139.67. The firm has a market cap of $73.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.82 and a 200 day moving average of $127.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.16. EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 23.77%. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to buy up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $0.975 dividend. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 31.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EOG Resources news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 568 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total value of $76,867.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,891,185.56. The trade was a 1.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $483,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,162,365.67. This trade represents a 8.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EOG. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $144.00 price target (down from $151.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of EOG Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.90.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

