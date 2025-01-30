Swedbank AB Grows Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 266,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,786 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.07% of Chubb worth $73,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 56.5% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Raelipskie Partnership purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the third quarter worth $30,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CB. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $294.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Chubb from $268.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Chubb from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.39.

Shares of CB stock opened at $276.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $111.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $238.85 and a 52-week high of $302.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $275.77 and its 200 day moving average is $279.22.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 18.32%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 14.91%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

