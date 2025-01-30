Swedbank AB Purchases 90,776 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Swedbank AB grew its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 427,045 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,776 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.13% of D.R. Horton worth $59,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DHI. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 360.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 271,038 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,706,000 after acquiring an additional 212,112 shares in the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth about $4,220,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 17.3% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 104,969 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,025,000 after buying an additional 15,460 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 9,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 904.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 40,847 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,795,000 after buying an additional 36,780 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $141.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.02 and a 12-month high of $199.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.24.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The construction company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 12.69%. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. Analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.31%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 5,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total transaction of $921,515.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DHI has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $188.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $185.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

