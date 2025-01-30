Swedbank AB Sells 3,703,205 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Swedbank AB lessened its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 68.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,697,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,703,205 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned 0.34% of Centene worth $102,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 1,190.0% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Centene by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Centene in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Centene by 77.3% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas Greco purchased 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.75 per share, with a total value of $1,015,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,153,712.75. This represents a 736.25 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher bought 17,200 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.14 per share, with a total value of $1,000,008.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 486,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,305,284.58. This represents a 3.66 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 45,010 shares of company stock worth $2,660,276 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $63.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.45. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $55.03 and a 52-week high of $81.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Several equities analysts have commented on CNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (down from $80.00) on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Centene from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Centene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Centene from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.92.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

