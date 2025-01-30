Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SNCRL) Short Interest Update

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SNCRL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 180.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Performance

NASDAQ SNCRL remained flat at $24.90 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,455. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.53. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 52 week low of $17.55 and a 52 week high of $26.30.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.5234 per share. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.

About Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026

synchronoss technologies (nasdaq: sncr) is the mobile innovation leader that provides personal cloud solutions and software-based activation for connected devices across the globe. the company’s proven and scalable technology solutions allow customers to connect, synchronize and activate connected devices and services that empower enterprises and consumers to live in a connected world.

