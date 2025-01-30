Synergy Asset Management LLC Buys 2,609 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,609 shares during the quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSLC. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,231,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,912,000 after purchasing an additional 26,706 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,816,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,050,000 after buying an additional 30,518 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 807,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,253,000 after buying an additional 11,821 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 789,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,948,000 after buying an additional 14,162 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 752,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,001,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $118.69 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $95.58 and a 1 year high of $121.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.47.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

