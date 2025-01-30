Synergy Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 17,661 Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VONG. Paladin Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 252.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 8,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 103,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

VONG stock opened at $105.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.42. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.90 and a fifty-two week high of $107.96.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.1378 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

