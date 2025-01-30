Synergy Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Synergy Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 92.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,547 shares during the quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chemed by 1.9% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 4.1% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Chemed by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in Chemed by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Trading Down 0.4 %

Chemed stock opened at $558.34 on Thursday. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $512.12 and a 12-month high of $654.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $545.00 and a 200 day moving average of $563.87.

Chemed Announces Dividend

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.76 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $606.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.22 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 21.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Chemed’s payout ratio is 10.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHE. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Chemed from $697.00 to $633.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.77, for a total value of $1,145,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,270,755.95. The trade was a 1.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.62, for a total value of $421,353.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,526,362.94. The trade was a 3.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

See Also

