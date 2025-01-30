Synergy Asset Management LLC Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 331.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,656 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Invesco LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 10,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2,293.3% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,215,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,171,000 after buying an additional 2,123,185 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 122,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Stuart Glen Williams sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total transaction of $114,742.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,955,212.20. The trade was a 5.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $932,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 156,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,986,080. This trade represents a 3.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,795 shares of company stock worth $2,120,572 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $187.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.27.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $157.25 on Thursday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.34 and a 12 month high of $167.99. The company has a market cap of $90.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

