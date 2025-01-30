Synergy Asset Management LLC Purchases 8,022 Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 152.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,022 shares during the quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTSL. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3,386.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 339,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,593,000 after purchasing an additional 330,043 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 238.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 192,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,815,000 after buying an additional 135,283 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel LLC now owns 274,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,680,000 after acquiring an additional 133,813 shares during the last quarter. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC raised its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 561.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC now owns 112,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 95,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter worth $4,255,000.

Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $46.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.14. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.23 and a fifty-two week high of $46.99.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

