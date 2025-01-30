Synergy Asset Management LLC Purchases 84,544 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Synergy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 130.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 149,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,544 shares during the quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $8,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of O. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 253,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,540,000 after buying an additional 28,480 shares during the period. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter worth $896,000. Code Waechter LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,308,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 5.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,729,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $617,028,000 after buying an additional 463,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Realty Income by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,584,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,921,000 after acquiring an additional 35,100 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE O opened at $54.13 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $50.65 and a 12-month high of $64.88.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 17.57%. Realty Income’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a feb 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.264 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 301.91%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on O. Barclays began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Realty Income from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.04.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

