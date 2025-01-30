Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Price Performance

SYPR opened at $2.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Sypris Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $3.72. The stock has a market cap of $46.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.62 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Sypris Solutions alerts:

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.66 million during the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative return on equity of 14.38% and a negative net margin of 2.05%.

About Sypris Solutions

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sypris Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sypris Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.