Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Receives Buy Rating from Guggenheim

Posted by on Jan 30th, 2025

Guggenheim reissued their buy rating on shares of Sysco (NYSE:SYYFree Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Guggenheim currently has a $85.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SYY. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on Sysco from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Melius Research upgraded Sysco to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Sysco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.21.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Sysco

Sysco Stock Down 0.4 %

SYY opened at $71.96 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.03. Sysco has a 52 week low of $69.03 and a 52 week high of $82.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The stock has a market cap of $35.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.18.

Sysco (NYSE:SYYGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Sysco had a return on equity of 101.04% and a net margin of 2.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sysco will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 52.44%.

Insider Activity

In other Sysco news, SVP Eve M. Mcfadden sold 4,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $303,103.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,451 shares in the company, valued at $3,638,670.10. This represents a 7.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,900 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $216,427.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,831.65. The trade was a 18.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,306 shares of company stock valued at $6,485,050 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sysco

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sysco by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,294,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721,449 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Sysco by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,685,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,874,000 after buying an additional 672,940 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Sysco by 9.7% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,796,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,410,000 after acquiring an additional 422,954 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 8.5% in the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 4,790,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,789,000 after acquiring an additional 375,409 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 4.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,265,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,983,000 after purchasing an additional 168,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

(Get Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Sysco (NYSE:SYY)

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.