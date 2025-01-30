Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLAW) Short Interest Update

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLAW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a drop of 55.1% from the December 31st total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Taboola.com Stock Performance
Taboola.com stock remained flat at $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 3,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,619. Taboola.com has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.19.
Taboola.com Company Profile
