Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSM. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 48.1% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 169.8% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of TSM stock opened at $202.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $112.61 and a fifty-two week high of $226.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 30.47%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.5484 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

