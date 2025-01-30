Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,308 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 24,358 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.14% of Targa Resources worth $55,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 2.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,337 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 123.0% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 4,147 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,237 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 100.1% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,444 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 6,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 166.1% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TRGP shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $171.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Targa Resources from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $190.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $182.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded Targa Resources from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.21.

Insider Transactions at Targa Resources

In other Targa Resources news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 3,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.74, for a total value of $621,812.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,703,175.82. This trade represents a 8.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total value of $5,709,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,793,393.07. The trade was a 26.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $203.33 on Thursday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $84.33 and a 52-week high of $218.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $193.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.69. The stock has a market cap of $44.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.30.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.17. Targa Resources had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.25%.

About Targa Resources

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

