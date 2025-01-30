Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Upgraded at Northland Capmk

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Northland Capmk from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

TH has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Target Hospitality in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Target Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of TH opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. Target Hospitality has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $11.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.03. The stock has a market cap of $977.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 271,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 60,569 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Target Hospitality by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,466,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,408,000 after buying an additional 134,966 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Target Hospitality by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 855,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,654,000 after buying an additional 72,579 shares in the last quarter. LB Partners LLC lifted its position in Target Hospitality by 300.3% during the 3rd quarter. LB Partners LLC now owns 536,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after buying an additional 402,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Target Hospitality by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Hospitality & Facilities Services – South and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units. In addition, the company provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation facilities, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services.

