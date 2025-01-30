Tarku Resources (CVE:TKU) Trading Up 50% – Time to Buy?

Tarku Resources Ltd. (CVE:TKU – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 50% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 122,746 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 99,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
Tarku Resources Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of -0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 0.27.
About Tarku Resources
Tarku Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral resources in Quebec and Arizona. The company explores for gold, lead, zinc, silver, copper, nickel, cobalt, and platinum group element deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Apollo project covering 96 claims with an area of 5,273 hectares; Admiral project comprising 78 claims with an area of 4,334 hectares; and Atlas project consisting of 74 claims with an area of 4,111 hectares located in Quebec.
