Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barclays Analyst Says

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TARS. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Shares of TARS opened at $53.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.38. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $20.08 and a 1-year high of $57.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.49.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 1,259.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 348,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,475,000 after purchasing an additional 322,942 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scientech Research LLC purchased a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $289,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

