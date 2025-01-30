TBC Bank Group PLC (OTCMKTS:TBCCF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

TBC Bank Group PLC (OTCMKTS:TBCCF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 91.2% from the December 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

TBC Bank Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TBCCF remained flat at $33.10 during trading hours on Wednesday. TBC Bank Group has a one year low of $32.50 and a one year high of $33.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.10.

Get TBC Bank Group alerts:

About TBC Bank Group

(Get Free Report)

See Also

TBC Bank Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, insurance, brokerage, and card processing services to corporate and individual customers in Georgia, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan. The company operates through Corporate; Retail; and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises segments. It offers mortgage, digital, consumer, car, pawnshop, and startup loans, as well as overdraft; working capital and fixed assets financing, credit line, trade finance, and business financing; treasury products; and term and savings deposits, mortgage, credit cards; current, and nominee account services.

Receive News & Ratings for TBC Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TBC Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.