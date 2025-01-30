TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP) Short Interest Update

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,400 shares, a growth of 474.1% from the December 31st total of 31,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on TC Biopharm from $5.60 to $2.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

Shares of TC Biopharm stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.28. The stock had a trading volume of 510,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,764. TC Biopharm has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $26.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.63.

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immunotherapy products based on its allogeneic gamma delta T cell platform. Its product pipeline includes OmnImmune, an allogeneic unmodified gamma-delta T cell therapy product under Phase 2/3 trails for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and ImmuniStim, an unmodified cell therapy to treat viral infections as well as cancers.

