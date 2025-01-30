TD Securities Boosts MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Price Target to C$27.00

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.03% from the stock’s previous close.

MAG has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Panmure Gordon lifted their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$26.40 to C$27.10 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. CIBC upped their price target on MAG Silver from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Roth Capital cut MAG Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on MAG Silver from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$25.45.

TSE:MAG traded up C$2.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$24.10. The stock had a trading volume of 66,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,935. MAG Silver has a twelve month low of C$11.15 and a twelve month high of C$25.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$21.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$20.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 25.31 and a current ratio of 28.03.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.02. On average, analysts expect that MAG Silver will post 1.2235023 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George Nickolas Paspalas sold 50,024 shares of MAG Silver stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.87, for a total value of C$1,094,099.92. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company’s flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

