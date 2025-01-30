Technology Stocks To Follow Now – January 30th

NVIDIA, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Broadcom, Apple, ServiceNow, and Alibaba Group are the seven Technology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Technology stocks refer to stocks of companies that primarily develop, produce, or sell technology-related goods and services. These companies are typically involved in the research, development, production, and distribution of products related to electronics, software, and other technology-driven industries. Technology stocks are known for their potential for high growth and innovation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Technology stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $2.63 on Thursday, reaching $121.07. 226,305,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,393,625. NVIDIA has a one year low of $60.70 and a one year high of $153.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 47.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.40.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded up $10.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $687.33. 22,946,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,354,418. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $608.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $563.58. Meta Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $387.10 and a fifty-two week high of $710.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

NASDAQ MSFT traded down $27.24 on Thursday, reaching $415.09. The stock had a trading volume of 35,716,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,466,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $432.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $424.95. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $385.58 and a 1-year high of $468.35. The company has a market cap of $3.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.90.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $9.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $216.02. 29,322,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,650,025. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $211.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.27. Broadcom has a one year low of $117.43 and a one year high of $251.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 175.98, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

AAPL traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $239.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,782,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,025,074. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $241.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.81. Apple has a twelve month low of $164.07 and a twelve month high of $260.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.35, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

NYSE NOW traded down $143.35 on Thursday, reaching $1,000.29. The company had a trading volume of 4,079,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,055. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $637.99 and a 52-week high of $1,198.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,085.21 and its 200 day moving average is $952.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Alibaba Group stock traded up $6.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $102.96. The stock had a trading volume of 30,477,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,265,850. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.52. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $68.36 and a 12 month high of $117.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.30.

