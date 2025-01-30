Telsey Advisory Group Cuts Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Price Target to $40.00

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.09.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on VSCO

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Price Performance

Shares of VSCO stock opened at $36.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.17. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $48.73.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 44.74% and a net margin of 2.47%. Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.86) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Victoria’s Secret & Co.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSCO. FMR LLC raised its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 146.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,757,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,602 shares during the period. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the third quarter worth about $40,861,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 172.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 503,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,927,000 after purchasing an additional 318,099 shares during the last quarter. Castellan Group purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,218,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

About Victoria’s Secret & Co.

(Get Free Report)

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.