Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) Trading 6.3% Higher – Should You Buy?

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) traded up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $58.51 and last traded at $53.97. 8,464,662 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 9,355,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.77.

TEM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Tempus AI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Tempus AI from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Tempus AI in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.36.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.11 and its 200 day moving average is $47.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.69.

In other Tempus AI news, major shareholder Bradley A. Keywell sold 265,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $9,301,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,218,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,164,611.50. This trade represents a 1.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David R. Epstein sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total value of $25,922.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,248.14. This represents a 2.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,862,758 shares of company stock valued at $79,585,675.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tempus AI in the third quarter worth $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Tempus AI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Tempus AI during the 3rd quarter worth $153,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Tempus AI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tempus AI during the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 24.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

