Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.580-0.680 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $660.0 million-$700.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $692.7 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TER. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Teradyne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $121.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Teradyne from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Teradyne from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.31.

TER stock traded down $12.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $110.05. 3,349,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,502,755. Teradyne has a one year low of $92.29 and a one year high of $163.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.71.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 18.75%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.24%.

Teradyne declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 11th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,660 shares in the company, valued at $9,705,800. This represents a 3.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total transaction of $49,047.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,764 shares in the company, valued at $2,502,269.64. This represents a 1.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,383 shares of company stock worth $677,935. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

