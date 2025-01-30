Teton Advisors (OTCMKTS:TETAA) Shares Down 7.7% – Time to Sell?

Teton Advisors, LLC (OTCMKTS:TETAA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.00 and last traded at $12.00. 500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 100% from the average session volume of 250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

Teton Advisors Trading Down 7.7 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.26.

About Teton Advisors

Teton Advisors, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm which provides portfolio management for investment companies, portfolio management for businesses or institutional clients. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income and balanced portfolio.

