Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.32.

TTEK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Friday, November 15th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 3.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the second quarter worth $123,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 561.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 46.4% during the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 416.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,968,000 after purchasing an additional 29,871 shares during the period. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tetra Tech stock opened at $37.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.26. Tetra Tech has a 12-month low of $31.61 and a 12-month high of $51.20.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 20.64%. Research analysts expect that Tetra Tech will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.70%.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

