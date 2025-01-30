Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.32.
TTEK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Friday, November 15th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th.
Shares of Tetra Tech stock opened at $37.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.26. Tetra Tech has a 12-month low of $31.61 and a 12-month high of $51.20.
Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 20.64%. Research analysts expect that Tetra Tech will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.70%.
Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.
