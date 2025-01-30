Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Updates Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.300-0.330 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.0 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion. Tetra Tech also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.370-1.520 EPS.

Tetra Tech Stock Down 14.4 %

TTEK stock opened at $32.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.26. Tetra Tech has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $51.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 6.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tetra Tech will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.67%.

A number of research firms have commented on TTEK. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.32.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

