Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.350-2.650 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.8 billion-$17.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.1 billion.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

NYSE TEVA opened at $18.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of -21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.73. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12-month low of $11.48 and a 12-month high of $22.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.48.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 42.92% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TEVA shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.38.

Insider Transactions at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In other news, Director Roberto Mignone sold 286,000 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $6,294,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 695,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,296,950. The trade was a 29.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christine Fox sold 19,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total transaction of $327,075.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,104 shares in the company, valued at $744,034.48. This represents a 30.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

Further Reading

