TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02, Zacks reports. TFS Financial had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 4.22%.

TFS Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of TFSL traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.79. 172,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,652. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 47.37 and a beta of 0.71. TFS Financial has a twelve month low of $11.70 and a twelve month high of $14.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

TFS Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were given a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.84%. TFS Financial’s payout ratio is currently 418.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of TFS Financial in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

