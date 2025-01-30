The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Bought by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in AES were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 59.1% in the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 3.2% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 8.0% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 3.9% in the third quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners now owns 29,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 16,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AES alerts:

AES Stock Performance

AES stock opened at $11.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.00. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $22.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.54.

AES Increases Dividend

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. AES had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.176 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. This is a boost from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. AES’s payout ratio is presently 48.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of AES from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of AES from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of AES from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. HSBC began coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AES

AES Profile

(Free Report)

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.