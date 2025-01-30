The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Holdings Raised by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,599 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,016 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Boeing were worth $10,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Planning Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 741.0% in the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 328 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 296 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Northcoast Research upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays raised Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.00.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $174.03 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $137.03 and a 12-month high of $214.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $167.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.19.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -16.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

