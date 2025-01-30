The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Increases Dividend to $0.27 Per Share

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Charles Schwab has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.6% per year over the last three years. Charles Schwab has a dividend payout ratio of 19.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Charles Schwab to earn $5.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.6%.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $82.13 on Thursday. Charles Schwab has a 12 month low of $61.01 and a 12 month high of $83.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $146.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.86 and a 200-day moving average of $70.92.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Charles Schwab will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $192,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,674.38. This represents a 12.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher V. Dodds sold 9,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total transaction of $755,996.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 442,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,057,774.01. This represents a 2.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,014 shares of company stock worth $4,052,281. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Redburn Partners reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Charles Schwab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.11.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

