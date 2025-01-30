The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.26, Zacks reports. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 11.62%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

NYSE HIG traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $114.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,497,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,146. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $85.34 and a 52 week high of $124.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.35.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $134.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.28.

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 6,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $803,479.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,021,972.80. The trade was a 21.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.