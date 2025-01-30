The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Westhampton Capital LLC

Westhampton Capital LLC lowered its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 12,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Axiom Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 6,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 4.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 9,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 0.2 %

KHC stock opened at $29.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.09. The company has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.48. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $28.37 and a twelve month high of $38.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Pedro F. P. Navio sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $1,505,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,626,122.75. This trade represents a 21.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KHC shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on KHC

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.