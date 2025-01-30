The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) CEO William S. Demchak Sells 1,242 Shares

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.17, for a total value of $243,643.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,759,534.93. This represents a 0.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.3 %

PNC opened at $202.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $80.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $200.14 and a 200-day moving average of $189.26. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.69 and a 52 week high of $216.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 46.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PNC shares. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.00.

Institutional Trading of The PNC Financial Services Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNC. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,299,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,197,791,000 after acquiring an additional 100,573 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,286,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,939,154,000 after purchasing an additional 123,994 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,367,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,541,155,000 after purchasing an additional 166,138 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,950,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,380,000 after purchasing an additional 42,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,440,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,052,000 after buying an additional 6,438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

