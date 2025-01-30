The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.01 and last traded at $19.09, with a volume of 155878 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.45.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.69 and its 200-day moving average is $23.30. The company has a market capitalization of $583.74 million, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.04). The RMR Group had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 2.57%. The company had revenue of $212.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 27th. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is 132.35%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in The RMR Group by 2,439.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 18.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in The RMR Group in the third quarter valued at $150,000. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC bought a new position in The RMR Group during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in The RMR Group by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

