The Sage Group’s (SGE) Hold Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

The Sage Group (LON:SGE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday,Digital Look reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 1,170 ($14.57) to GBX 1,350 ($16.81) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 970 ($12.08) to GBX 1,090 ($13.57) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Sage Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,446.67 ($42.91).

The Sage Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SGE traded down GBX 6.82 ($0.08) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,329.68 ($16.55). 4,066,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,406,581. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.72. The Sage Group has a 12 month low of GBX 954.20 ($11.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,342 ($16.71). The company has a market capitalization of £13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,114.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,295.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,120.02.

The Sage Group (LON:SGE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported GBX 37.90 ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter. The Sage Group had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 22.31%. Equities research analysts predict that The Sage Group will post 42.1496095 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Sage Group news, insider Jonathan Howell sold 27,844 shares of The Sage Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,310 ($16.31), for a total transaction of £364,756.40 ($454,128.98). 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software product and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

