The Southern Company (SO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.72 on March 6th

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.72 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th.

Southern has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 23 years. Southern has a dividend payout ratio of 62.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Southern to earn $4.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.7%.

Shares of SO stock opened at $82.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.57. Southern has a twelve month low of $65.80 and a twelve month high of $94.45. The company has a market capitalization of $90.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. Southern had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Southern will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,170 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.90, for a total value of $100,503.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,592,958.70. This trade represents a 1.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Southern from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Guggenheim lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on Southern from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Southern from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Southern from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.14.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

