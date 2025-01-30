Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) Short Interest Down 53.5% in January

Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, a decrease of 53.5% from the December 31st total of 82,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Theratechnologies stock. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,191 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.29% of Theratechnologies worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Theratechnologies stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.50. 26,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,180. Theratechnologies has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $68.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.42.

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in heavily treatment-experienced adults with multidrug-resistant HIV-1 infection failing their current antiretroviral regimen.

