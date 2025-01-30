Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 66.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 735 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Summa Corp. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Summa Corp. now owns 1,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 267,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $139,215,000 after acquiring an additional 73,575 shares in the last quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. now owns 390 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Invesco LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 10,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,655,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,423,155 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $740,368,000 after buying an additional 228,475 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE TMO opened at $567.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $216.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.76. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $493.30 and a 12 month high of $627.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $536.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $570.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 5,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.89, for a total transaction of $3,263,656.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,611,804.88. This represents a 4.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,850 shares of company stock valued at $19,123,197. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $680.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $656.00 to $686.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $660.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $632.00 to $622.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $648.95.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Thermo Fisher Scientific

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.