Titan Minerals Limited (ASX:TTM) Insider Purchases A$86,791.25 in Stock

Titan Minerals Limited (ASX:TTM – Get Free Report) insider Peter Cook purchased 247,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.35 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of A$86,791.25 ($54,244.53).

Titan Minerals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Titan Minerals Company Profile

Titan Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ecuador. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company's flagship project is the Dynasty Gold Project that consists of five concessions covering an area of 139 square kilometers located in the Loja Province in southern Ecuador.

