Titanium (CVE:TIC) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Titanium Co. Inc. (CVE:TIC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.90 and traded as high as C$1.95. Titanium shares last traded at C$1.90, with a volume of 118,009 shares traded.
Titanium Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.90. The company has a market cap of C$215.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.29.
Titanium Company Profile
Titanium Corporation Inc develops technologies for the recovery of heavy minerals and bitumen in Canada. Its Value from Waste technology is used to recover bitumen, solvents, minerals, and water from oil sands waste tailings. The company has interests in six oil sands mining projects. Titanium Corporation Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Titanium
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- How to Short Sell Stocks Like a Pro: Strategies and Tips
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- 3 Steel Stocks Soaring After Tariff Announcements
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Top Analysts’ Picks for 2025: 3 of Morgan Stanley’s Favorites
Receive News & Ratings for Titanium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titanium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.