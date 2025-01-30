Titanium (CVE:TIC) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Titanium Co. Inc. (CVE:TIC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.90 and traded as high as C$1.95. Titanium shares last traded at C$1.90, with a volume of 118,009 shares traded.

Titanium Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.90. The company has a market cap of C$215.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.29.

Titanium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Titanium Corporation Inc develops technologies for the recovery of heavy minerals and bitumen in Canada. Its Value from Waste technology is used to recover bitumen, solvents, minerals, and water from oil sands waste tailings. The company has interests in six oil sands mining projects. Titanium Corporation Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Titanium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titanium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.