Top Bank Stocks To Research – January 30th

Invesco QQQ, Mastercard, Fiserv, Vertiv, and JPMorgan Chase & Co. are the five Bank stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bank stocks refer to shares of publicly traded companies that are financial institutions that offer services such as commercial banking, investment banking, asset management, and other financial services. Investors purchase bank stocks to own a piece of the company and potentially benefit from capital appreciation, dividend payments, and other financial rewards as the company grows and performs well in the market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bank stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $1.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $522.23. 13,049,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,785,656. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $413.07 and a one year high of $539.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $518.86 and its 200-day moving average is $493.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QQQ

Mastercard (MA)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

MA traded up $27.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $576.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,576,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,598,180. Mastercard has a fifty-two week low of $428.86 and a fifty-two week high of $576.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $526.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $499.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.07 billion, a PE ratio of 43.61, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MA

Fiserv (FISV)

Fiserv, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Shares of FISV traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $212.51. The stock had a trading volume of 4,113,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. Fiserv has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $122.39. The firm has a market cap of $133.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.07 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $208.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FISV

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Vertiv stock traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $112.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,578,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,202,255. Vertiv has a twelve month low of $55.00 and a twelve month high of $155.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRT

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $268.58. 2,196,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,310,012. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $171.43 and a 1 year high of $270.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $756.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $247.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JPM

Recommended Stories