Top Restaurant Stocks To Follow Now – January 30th

Alibaba Group, Uber Technologies, Berkshire Hathaway, Booking, Coca-Cola, Las Vegas Sands, and Block are the seven Restaurant stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Restaurant stocks are stocks of companies that operate in the restaurant industry. This includes publicly traded companies that own and operate restaurant chains or franchises, providing investors with opportunities to invest in the financial performance of these businesses through the stock market. These stocks can be influenced by various factors such as consumer trends, economic conditions, and competitive pressures within the industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Restaurant stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $6.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $102.96. 30,477,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,265,850. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.30. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $68.36 and a fifty-two week high of $117.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.93 and its 200 day moving average is $88.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Shares of UBER stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.57. The company had a trading volume of 23,358,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,942,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $140.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.17. Uber Technologies has a 12 month low of $54.84 and a 12 month high of $87.00.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

NYSE:BRK.B traded up $4.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $473.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,982,148. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.88. Berkshire Hathaway has a 12 month low of $381.48 and a 12 month high of $491.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $461.92 and a 200-day moving average of $455.89.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $34.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4,756.39. 104,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,320. Booking has a 52-week low of $3,180.00 and a 52-week high of $5,337.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5,009.47 and a 200-day moving average of $4,424.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.41.

Coca-Cola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

NYSE:KO traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.08. 6,963,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,022,542. The company has a market cap of $276.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.61. Coca-Cola has a 12-month low of $57.93 and a 12-month high of $73.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Las Vegas Sands (LVS)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock traded up $4.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,123,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,128,203. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Las Vegas Sands has a 52-week low of $36.62 and a 52-week high of $56.60. The company has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.09.

Block (XYZ)

Block, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, creates tools that enables sellers to accept card payments and provides reporting and analytics, and next-day settlement. It provides hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts Europay, MasterCard, and Visa (EMV) chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology; Square Terminal, a payments device and receipt printer to replace traditional keypad terminals, which accepts tap, dip, and swipe payments.

Shares of NYSE XYZ traded up $4.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $94.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,409,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,957,865. The firm has a market cap of $58.36 billion, a PE ratio of 52.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.51. Block has a one year low of $55.00 and a one year high of $99.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

