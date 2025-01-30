Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.13 and last traded at $13.75, with a volume of 8184 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.65.

Toray Industries Trading Up 0.7 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.44. The firm has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26 and a beta of 0.76.

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter. Toray Industries had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 1.87%. On average, analysts forecast that Toray Industries, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toray Industries Company Profile

Toray Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-fine fibers; and apparel products.

